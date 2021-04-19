The Jobs Jamboree at MetraPark is coming up on Wednesday, April 21st and the event offers a great opportunity for local job seekers to meet potential employers. The event is the largest job fair in the state, organized by Billings Job Service Employer Committee and Job Service Billings, this is your opportunity to meet with dozens of employers in one convenient location.

Get our free mobile app

Dozens of companies, representing multitudes of industries will be on-site, including some of the regions largest companies. Clerical, skilled labor, IT, engineering, entry-level, CDL and professional jobs are available and company representatives will be available to answer any questions you may have. Bring resumes and come dressed-to-impress as some are scheduling interviews on-the-spot.

Credit Getty/Thinkstock i-Stockr

Job-seekers can attend a number of seminars throughout the day and there is no charge to attend the job fair. You can find more details on the events Facebook page or for specific questions you can call Job Service Billings at 406-655-6081.

Shutterstock

Employers are struggling to find quality employees around Montana, so now seems like a great time to negotiate a new job or better salary. Stop by the Townsquare Media booth while you're at the event. We'd love to meet you.