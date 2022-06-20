Over the weekend I finally went the farthest east I've ever been in Montana. I've never gone that way because I don't have any friends to visit. But my buddies booked some tee times and motel rooms, so I went with them to Medora, North Dakota.

We played golf at Heart River in Dickinson. And then 27 at Bully Pulpit in Medora.

Medora, ND Credit: Mark Wilson loading...

If you ever get to Dickinson, I can highly recommend the Country Kitchen there. And if you go, ask for Renae. That woman was one of the most amazing waitresses I've ever been served by. She had a very distinct North Dakotan accent. She asks you if you want your hash browns "lowded". Also, at their Country Kitchens, you can get a beer with your meals.

Then we had some time to kill so we went to Dunham Sports. I had to chuckle when I walked in and saw the massive display of hockey sticks in the very front of the store.

Hockey sticks for sale at Dunham's Sports store in Dickinson, ND Credit: Mark Wilson loading...

We played Heart River Municipal. It's a pretty nice municipal course.

Then, because we wanted to be touristy, we went to the Pitchfork Steak Fondue and Medora Musical. The show was extremely hokie and very family-friendly. You get a little singing, a little dancing, and humor. Bring your walking shoes.

Medora, ND Musical Credit: Mark Wilson loading...

Medora, ND Outdoor Musical Credit: Mark Wilson loading...

The on Saturday we played Bully Pulpit. If you play golf, you should play here at least once. It's a gorgeous spot with some challenging holes. Bring an extra box of golf balls and some bug spray.

And take advantage of the free bottled water that they provide. The heat index Saturday was 100 degrees. I drank eight bottles of water and two bottles of Gatorade. You know it's hot outside when I'm not drinking beer!

Sunset at Medora, ND Credit: Mark Wilson loading...

