An early morning stabbing in Billings Heights sent one youth to the hospital on Monday (3/28), according to a post on social media.

In the report on the @BillingsPD Twitter page, officers responded at 12:41 am MDT Monday morning to a "disturbance in the 1200 block of Lake Elmo Dr," and upon arriving at the scene located a juvenile male from Billings who had suffered "multiple stab wounds."

The location of the disturbance reported in the post on Twitter shows the stabbing to be near the Brush Meadows Apartments, which is located at 1203 Lake Elmo Drive in Billings Heights.

In the post on Twitter, Billings Police Sgt. Schnelbach said the juvenile male was transported to a hospital in Billings for stab wounds but didn't reveal the severity of his injuries.

The investigation into the stabbing is "ongoing," according to the post on @BillingsPD via Twitter.

No names or conditions of those involved in the stabbing were available at the time this story was published.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

