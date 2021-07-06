Billings Police Believe Stabbing Connected to Shooting in Heights

A shooting in the Heights, and a stabbing that occurred on Monday (7/5) may be connected, according to a press release from the Billings Police Department.

On Monday morning at 7:44am MDT, officers responded to the 600 block of Lake Elmo Drive for a report of shots fired, and discovered a 26-year old man with "a non-life threatening wound to his hand," according to Billings PD.

The report shared via the @BillingsPD Twitter page said a dark-colored vehicle left the area after the shooting, and no details on a suspect were available, according to Billings Police Sgt. Hoeger.

During their investigation into the shooting, Billings Police found that two vehicles were involved in the incident. One was a white passenger car that was found nearby in a ditch, and the other was a green passenger vehicle that was later discovered unoccupied, according to the BPD press release.

Just after 12pm on Monday (7/5), BPD was dispatched to a hospital in Billings for a report of a stabbing victim. Upon arrival at the hospital, Billings Police officers identified an 18-year old female who was being treated for stab wounds, and said: "at this time, it is believed the stabbing is related to the shooting."

The shooting and stabbing incident has been turned over to the Billings Police Investigations Division, and at the time of this story, there have been no charges or arrests made, according to the press release from BPD Lieutenant Brandon Wooley.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

