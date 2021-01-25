Billings Residents Are Working Out

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

This morning on my way to work there must have been 30 cars at the new Planet Fitness in the Heights. I thought, wow, that's dedication getting up at 4:30 a.m. just to keep the pounds off and stay in shape. 40 years ago there weren't any gyms around, just a YMCA or a couple of places to lift weights. So what changed? Why do we need official work-out places now and not before?

Today's nutrition is even better and we know all the things that are good for you, plus there are calorie counts on everything. Obviously, our lifestyles have changed so much, that's the real pandemic that is facing the country. I have two kids in the medical field and if people would just take care of themselves the burden on our medical system would be nonexistent. So, work out places are a good thing in that regard. Keep working or working out. It's the best medical insurance policy you can have. See ya tomorrow at 5.