Billings, Share Your Stories of How You Met Your Sweetheart

Billings, Share Your Stories of How You Met Your Sweetheart

Credit: Canva

I gave some corny pickup lines the last couple of mornings. This got me thinking about some interesting stories about how people met their significant other (past or present).

Now, I'm sure that I'll get a decent number of "We were high school sweethearts". Or "I knew that I was gonna marry him on the first date". But how did you meet? Did some friends set you up? Did you meet online? Or did one of your corny pickup lines actually work?

I know a lot of folks meet at work and things work out. That happened to me a couple of times.

I met one girlfriend through a girl that I was dating. It wasn't as bad as it sounded.

One that stands out, but makes me sound like a stalker was a gal named Marilyn. I excused myself from high school early one day and was driving around the other high school in town. My buddy and I saw this great-looking gal walking home. So we drove next to her. And we did that for 4 or 5 days before she deemed us trustworthy enough to get in the car for a ride.

And the way that it worked out, I asked her out on a date. But she didn't want to wait until the next weekend because she had plans. So it would have to happen on the upcoming weekend. Which was great because she wanted to go out with me. But what was not so great was that this weekend was a long way from payday.

Susan Prentice
loading...

Well, my buddy's mom ended up making dinner for a bunch of us. And although we never got married, we've stayed friends all these years.

I'll be interested to hear some of your stories.

Four Celebrity Couples Who Happily Got Married In Montana

Ever wonder if any celebrities shared the same wedding venue as you? Find out if you have that in common with these four celebrity couples!
Filed Under: dating, Dating Advice, pick up lines, relationships, The Breakfast Flakes
Categories: Local Interest
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Cat Country 102.9