With a lack of any significant moisture, and gusty winds expected on Thursday, the National Weather Service is warning residents of elevated danger from wildfires.

According to the NWS website, temperatures will be in the upper 80's to lower 90's on Thursday, with low humidity (10-18%), and wind gusts up to 40 mph. A cold front will be passing through the area, causing a wind shift to the northwest, which could make conditions favorable for fires to spark.

The Fire Weather Watch from the NWS will be in effect Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening for most of south central, and southeast Montana, including Yellowstone County.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. -National Weather Service

The National Weather Service also says to avoid burning, be careful with cigarettes, and secure towing chains to avoid sparking.

Current forecast from the N.W.S. for Billings has high temperatures in the mid to upper 80's on Thursday, with a 30 percent chance of showers on Thursday night, and a low of 50. Friday (9/25) there's a 40 percent chance of rain, with possible Thunderstorms, and a high in the upper 60's.

In their extended forecast as of 6pm on Tuesday (9/22), the National Weather Service has at least a 20 percent chance of precipitation Saturday (9/26) through Monday night (9/28).