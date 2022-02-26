BPD Investigate Stabbing at Billings Apartment Complex

BPD Investigate Stabbing at Billings Apartment Complex

Billings Police are looking for suspect(s) who may have been involved in a stabbing on Saturday morning (2/26).

According to the post on @BillingsPD via Twitter, officers responded to the Colonial Apartments 223 South 27th Street at 7:07 am on Saturday for a reported stabbing. Upon arrival, Billings Police officers located an adult male who had injuries from the incident and had him transported to a local hospital by ambulance.

Billings Police have no suspect in the stabbing, and at the time this story was published, there have been no arrests made. An investigation into the incident is ongoing, according to the BPD.

No further details were available at the time this story was published.

This article will be updated if more information is released.

