BREAKING: Fire Crews Battling Blaze at City of Billings Landfill

The Billings Fire Department is actively battling a structure fire near the City of Billings landfill, according to a post on social media.

According to the post on the @BillingsFire Twitter page at 3:40 pm on Wednesday (1/19), units were en route to the 5200 block of Jellison Road at the landfill, and are asking the public to avoid the area until further notice.

From across the city, you can see smoke rising from the south side of Billings, and due to the size of the fire at the landfill, Billings Fire has called in standby crews to cover the city until this current situation is under control.

This story is continuing to develop and will be updated as more information becomes available.

