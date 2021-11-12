Bull Moose on the Loose in Bozeman [PHOTOS]

Bozeman social media pages were very active on Thursday, November 11 with stories about a bull moose that was seen near a shopping center off of N. 19th Avenue.

Pictures and videos of the incident were shared on social media Thursday. Seeing a bull moose, especially in the middle of town, is incredibly rare.

Here is a video of the bull moose filmed by Bozeman residents on Thursday.

Many that witnessed the event were amazed by the massive animal, but the situation could have taken a turn for the worse and become dangerous if law enforcement and officials with Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks didn't act swiftly to safely remove the animal from the area.

Officials were able to successfully dart the moose. After a short time, the moose decided to lay down and take a nap in the parking lot. It reportedly took around 10 people to lift the moose into a truck before it was transported to a safe location.

We think that the moose may have heard about some great Black Friday deals and wanted to get a head start on its holiday shopping. This isn't the first time a moose has wandered into town this year, but it's been a few years. In October 2017, a bull moose was darted and removed from Lewis and Clark Park in Belgrade, according to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle.

Bozeman resident and photographer Tom Fontaine was on scene Thursday and sent us a few pictures of what went down. Check out the pictures below.