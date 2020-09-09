Chase Hawks ‘Race for Chase’ Will Go Virtual October 10-17

Chase Hawks will be "Running Off The Rona" as the 2020 Race for Chase will be a virtual 10K, 5K and 1-mile fun run and walk, all to benefit the Chase Hawks Crisis Fund.

Participants are invited to choose any day, time, and place to run between October 10, and October 17. During and after the race, runners are asked to share pictures of their journey, and post finish times on social media using #RunninOffTheRona or #RaceForChase.

Racers will receive a swag bag to include a tee shirt and goodies from our sponsors. Pick up for the bags will be October 8th and 9th at Time Out Sports, 1595 Grand Ave Ste 270. Those unable to make it to Billings can opt to have their shirts and goodies mailed to them for a small additional fee.

Registration for the Race for Chase Virtual 10K, 5K, and 1-mile will be accepted through October 9, but those who want the official t-shirt must have registration submitted and paid by September 18. Cost is $25 per runner, plus a $5 shipping fee for bag.

To celebrate the end of race week join us October 17th at MetraPark in Billings for a blood drive in honor of our rodeo contestants and all those in need of blood! There will be special guests, food trucks and fun!

According to their Facebook page, Chase Hawks unfortunately had to cancel their 2020 Pasture Golf fundraiser planned for September 18, due to "unforeseen circumstances."