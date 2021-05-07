Comedian Auggie Smith Talks Weed, Billings Catholic School + More

Fans of the Bob and Tom Show might recognize Billings' very own Auggie Smith from his regular guest appearances on the nationally syndicated morning show. Comedy fans around town may have seen Auggie when he took the stage in Billings previously, most recently about four years ago. Some of you maybe even went to school with Auggie at Billings Central. Regardless of how you know him, he's super funny and will be performing tonight and tomorrow night (5/7 - 5/8) at the Red Door.

Auggie stopped by my show today to chat and we had a blast covering a range of topics, including his days at St. Francis, first cars, his experience with the Bob and Tom Show, cannabis, life with kids, and more. It was a lot of fun and you can hear the full interview below.

The surprisingly active comedy scene around Billings is getting back to pre-COVID levels, with a number of venues and comedians to check out.

Projectile Comedy. Live improv is back on Thursday nights at the Loft.

The Comedy Spectacular! variety show series continues with the next event on May 15 at the Loft.

Slapstick Improv May 12 at NOVA.

Open mic comedy at the Red Door, every 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month

Stand-Up Comedy Open Mic at Craft Local the 3rd Tuesday of every month.

After the crazy, stressful, divisive crap-show that was 2020, I think all of us could use a few good laughs. Consider checking out some live comedy around Billings next time you're looking for something fun to do.