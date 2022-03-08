Bocephus is coming to Billings. Country music icon Hank Williams Jr. announced today (Tuesday) that he will return to the Magic City this spring for a show at MetraPark.

According to the press release, Hank Jr. will join Lainey Wilson at First Interstate Arena on Friday, May 27, 2022. Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday, March 11 at 12 noon.

We can’t know what it’s like to be the only son of Hank Williams, the long gone and lonesome singer whose brief life transformed country music. We can’t know what it’s like to be linked to such a transformative force by blood and name but not by memory, to learn about a famous father from books and photos and others’ stories: Hank Williams died at age 29, when his son was three-years-old. -HankJr.com

According to Billings radio legend Mark Wilson, Hank Williams Jr. was last in Billings to perform in South Park during Magic City Blues Fest.

