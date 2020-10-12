Crank Up the Tunes: A Bit About Mark’s 68 Chevy

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

There's a line from one of my favorite John Cougar songs. "I used to roll down my window and let that tape deck blow." That pretty much summed up what I wanted to do as soon as I got my own car.

I've always been into not only the music but also the artists. Back when we got our music on albums, you would take the album out and play it while reading all of the song lyrics that were printed on the sleeve.

So when it came time to improve my car's sound system, I bought myself a cassette deck. Then me and my buddies would spend an afternoon installing it along with those fabulous Jensen Coax II's to make it all sound good.

Fast forward to 1996. I still have my 68 Chevy from high school and it was either time to sell it or put some cash into it and finally start driving the dang thing. So that's what I did.

Trackside Autobody did the cosmetics with the help of a couple of "donor" cars. I bought a 502 crate motor and got that thing back on the streets.

At the time, I wanted to keep it authentic, so I bought a cassette deck in there and could still play all of my old cassettes from high school.

I drove the car this weekend and I couldn't help but wonder if anybody else out there is still playing tapes in their vehicles. I'm guessing not very many.

I think that I've decided that my old car is about due for a little audio overhaul. From what I've seen, car audio components aren't very expensive anymore. I've got to get a system loud enough to drown out my singing. Just because I can't sing doesn't mean that I won't.