The Bernie’s Happy Home 2nd Annual Golf Tournament is Friday
About a year ago, a co-worker asked me if I had ever heard of Bernie's Happy Home. "No," I said. I thought maybe it was a new apartment complex or perhaps a property management firm.
I was wrong, though not completely off track. Bernie's Happy Home is a relatively new Billings non-profit that is addressing an incredible need in Billings: helping adults with developmental challenges live semi-independently in their own "home".
Founded by Justin and Stephanie Brown, Bernie's Happy Home is named after their daughter Bernadette. Shortly after birth, Bernie was diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder called Rubinstein-Taybi Syndrome.
The Browns started wondering about Bernie's future. Where would she live when she becomes an adult? That question led to their dream of building Bernie's Happy Home, a multi-stage housing facility on their property near 56th and Hesper Road.
Groundbreaking is anticipated this year on the first phase of Bernie's Happy Home, where residents will have a safe, accessible place to call home, with 24-hour staff and nurses on site.
Skip work on Friday and play golf instead.
Bernie's Happy Home hosts several fundraising events throughout the year, and one of them is coming up on Friday at Briarwood Golf Course. It's the 2nd Annual Bernie's Happy Home Golf Tournament. There's still room for more 4-person teams, and you can register HERE.
Join them for a day of golf, food, and fun, all for a great cause. Your team entry includes:
- A goody bag
- Lunch on the course
- Dinner and Awards Ceremony
- Cash awards will be given to the top 3 teams. 1st place - $700 2nd place - $500 3rd place - $300
You'll tee off at 10 AM.
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