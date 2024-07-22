Emergency Rooms: Serious Injuries vs. Minor Issues

I haven't been to the emergency room for many, many years, but it's a shame what we are seeing today. The last time I was there was in 1992 when I fell through a roof and busted up some toes. It was not a primary care place like it is today.

So many people are now abusing the emergency medical system that it is going to cost someone their life. We are so lucky to now have two level 1 trauma centers. The problem is they are now so saturated with patients who shouldn't even be there that it’s forcing people who have a more serious medical condition to wait, sometimes up to at least three hours before they can be seen.

Another problem is people who are broke and have no insurance go there because they have to see them. I wish we had a system that would refer them to other doctors if it truly was not an emergency.

Then you have the crowd that just wants to tell the doctors about all the pain they are in and ask if they could have something to take care of it. We have the best medical people in the world with the best advances in medicine and surgical technology, but it seems like we also have the biggest collection of selfish losers that are clogging up the system.

I don't know what the answer is, but we need to do something. I'm sure all the nurses and doctors out there are also frustrated with having to waste their valuable skills on these minor issues. Shame on those people, it's going to cost someone their life.

See ya tomorrow at 5.