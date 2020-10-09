Former Billings Catholic School Turning Into Sweet Condos

A couple of weeks ago I was gazing out the 23rd floor windows of our studio and noticed a team of roofers doing their thing on the roof of the former St. Francis Catholic school.

Photo: Michael Foth ~ Townsquare Media

I speculated in 2017 what was going to happen to the building when it stopped being used as a school, and now it appears that one of those guesses - condominiums - is happening. Recently listed by Century 21 Hometown Brokers, the 1918 building is slated to undergo a stunning transformation from old classrooms to upscale living spaces. Check out some of the artist renderings:

Courtesy: Century 21 Hometown Brokers / Realtor.com

I love the little CGI baby playing the lower right corner. Ha! But seriously, can you imagine all the natural light from the tall windows in every room of the three-story brick structure?

Courtesy: Century 21 Hometown Brokers / Realtor.com

Units appear to come in one and two-bedroom floorplans, with the smaller condos averaging about 875 square feet and will start at around $204,255. The larger, 2 bed/2bath units are about 1,100 square feet and anticipated prices climb into the lower $300,000 range.

Photo: Michael Foth ~ Townsquare Media

The lower level of the historic building will have 5 residential units for sale and the 2nd and 3rd floor renderings show 4 units per floor. There are individual storage lockers on the ground level and the footprint of the lot allows for common open space areas and assigned parking. It looks like they are keeping the basketball court too - bonus!

Courtesy: Century 21 Hometown Brokers / Realtor.com

The listing states,

This beautiful historic school building is being fully renovated into condominiums. All are thoughtfully designed to honor the original beauty of the building while incorporating luxurious modern touches.

Adding,

You'll love the big sunny windows, plaza area with seating and BBQ, special area for pets, stairless entrance & elevator, and close proximity to all the great downtown amenities Billings has to offer.

The condos are expected to be complete by May 2021. Presented by Julie Seedhouse at Century 21 Hometown Brokers, you can see more pictures and details on the listing HERE. I'm happy to see this cool old school repurposed into housing, instead of being flattened to make way for another new bank or a dusty parking lot.