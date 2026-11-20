It's been far too long since I've made the short-ish 4.5-hour drive from Billings to Deadwood, and I'm far overdue. Weather permitting, here's a pretty good reason to zip down for a weekend to one of my favorite quick getaways.

The inaugural Deadwood Kringle Crawl.

The historic Black Hills town is adding a new Christmas-themed event to its calendar, and it involves Santa suits, ugly sweaters, cocktails, and a whole lot of holiday cheer.

This is checking a lot of boxes already.

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Photo by Tom Donders on Unsplash An american flag is hanging on the side of a building

Deadwood Kringle Crawl is December 11-12, 2026

I love Deadwood, particularly during the off-season. No crowds, very few kids (not that I don't cherish my brood, but childless weekend getaways are necessary), realistic drink prices, easier parking, and affordable off-season hotel bargains.

The food isn't bad, either; we never pass up the crableg buffet at the Silverado, and perhaps a steakhouse, burgers, or pizza on night two.

Deadwood is an easy and popular getaway from Montana, especially for folks in the eastern half, and this new event sounds like another fun reason to make the trip. I'll see you at the blackjack table, enjoying those low-roller minimums and good times.

Photo by Frankie Latour on Unsplash cooked crabs

Kringle Crawl is promising two days of holiday festivities for adults 21 and older.

The festivities kick off Friday, December 11, with registration at the Nugget (604 Main Street) from 4-7 PM. A Christmas Cocktail Crawl follows from 5-8, featuring drink samples at participating businesses.

Iryna Shkrabaliuk Iryna Shkrabaliuk

Saturday brings the main event.

Registration is from noon until 3 PM, with shopping discounts available throughout the day at participating businesses. Participants will gather at the Nugget for a group photo before the Santa-themed pub crawl officially gets underway.

The Kringle Crawl continues until 7 PM, followed by awards, an after-party, and the Kringle Ball at the Nugget. Attendees can win cash prizes for the Kringle Crawl Clan of the Year, Best Dressed, and Ugliest Sweater.

Rafal Olkis Rafal Olkis

Tickets cost $40 plus fees.

At big city casinos, $40 might buy you two beers... in Deadwood, your fun money goes so much further. Tickets for the Kringle Crawl include cocktail samples, shopping discounts, pub crawl entry, and event activities.

Tickets are limited to 400 participants, and everyone must register and verify their age.

The Kringle Crawl is also a fundraiser for the Deadwood Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau. Grab your tickets and more details HERE.

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