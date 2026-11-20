By 9:30 on this chilly Friday morning, folks from across the Billings area were already piling into the MetraPark carnival grounds. They arrived in cars, trucks, and school buses. And they weren't here for a concert, a trade show, or a rodeo.

An estimated 200 people of all ages were there to help with Flakesgiving, Billings' annual Thanksgiving food drive. Founded nearly 40 years ago and led by Mark Wilson & Paul Mushaben, aka "The Breakfast Flakes," the event is a huge undertaking.

Read More: Flakesgiving 2026: What You Need to Know

A young Bobcat fan atop the stack of turkeys. Credit Michael Foth, TSM A young Bobcat fan atop the stack of turkeys. Credit Michael Foth, TSM

Flakesgiving wouldn't be possible without volunteers.

Assembling 1,352 complete Thanksgiving meal kit boxes takes a lot of work. You know that old saying, "Many hands make light work"? This is a prime example.

A giant pile of potatoes. Credit Michael Foth, TSM A giant pile of potatoes. Credit Michael Foth, TSM

From school kids to seniors, helping hands were everywhere.

With Paul directing the operation, lines and job duties were assigned to all of the volunteers. Some helped with unboxing the bulk foods. Others were on trash duty, loading dumpsters with empty boxes.

Others were stationed along the "assembly line", dropping a turkey, a bag of potatoes, canned goods, rice, and other items into each box, as another team then loaded them into the refrigerated truck.

Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

Over 13,000 people will enjoy a complimentary Thanksgiving meal.

Each Flakesgiving box provides enough food for 10, which means 13,000 folks in Billings and the surrounding area will be able to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal this year at no cost.

Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

A team of volunteer delivery drivers will hit the streets Saturday morning.

Loading the boxes is just a portion of the work. On Saturday, a fleet of volunteers will take the food boxes to seniors, invalids, and others in our community who lack transportation. Many of our volunteer drivers have been participating for years.

Ellie and Madalyn from Laurel High. Credit Michael Foth, TSM Ellie and Madalyn from Laurel High. Credit Michael Foth, TSM

Why do you help?

I spoke with several youth who were helping load boxes on Friday about why they volunteered. Ellie and Madalyn are from Laurel High School. They said they like helping out people who might be struggling.

They were both part of the National Honor Society. It was their first year participating in Flakesgiving.

Cole Clark. Credit Michael Foth, TSM Cole Clark. Credit Michael Foth, TSM

Cole Clark from Worden came out to help because his school's wrestling team was volunteering as well. Clark mentioned he's in 4-H, and volunteerism is something he can put in his record book, but "that's not the reason I do it", adding that it feels good to give back.

Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

Brent Scott, an advisor for the Laurel High School Honor Society, said,

It's important for our kids to do service to their community, and it's one of the four pillars of the National Honor Society. This [Flakesgiving] is a great program that's been going on for years feeding hungry people in the community and so we love to be a part of it.

The crew from Grizzly Glass. Credit Michael Foth, TSM The crew from Grizzly Glass. Credit Michael Foth, TSM

Cade, Maxwell, and Chance were also first-time volunteers at Flakegiving.

They work at Grizzly Glass and said their job gave them time off from the shop to come volunteer as part of the company's community service initiatives.

Paul and Mark, doing what they do. Credit Michael Foth, TSM Paul and Mark, doing what they do. Credit Michael Foth, TSM

Donations are accepted year-round for Flakegiving.

Several volunteers were spotted handing checks to Mark and Paul while I was there, and of course, these generous donations are what make Flakegiving possible.

If you would like to donate to the Flakes Foundation — a 501(c)(3) organization — address your checks to Flakegiving and mail to: PO BOX 1276, Billings, MT, 59103.

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Do you or someone you know need a Flakesgiving meal?

For those interested in receiving a Flakesgiving meal kit box, the line starts at noon in the carnival lot at MetraPark. No ID required, no questions asked, no proof of need necessary. One box per person, please.

There are typically plenty of boxes available for those who arrive on Saturday, and any boxes that remain unclaimed are delivered to Family Service.

THROWBACK: 35 Years of KCTR Cat Country in Billings, Montana Thank you Montana for tuning into KCTR Cat Country all these years. Enjoy these retro photos of our fans, staff, and of course The Breakfast Flakes, Mark and Paul. Gallery Credit: Cat Country