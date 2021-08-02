Former MSU Standout Tyler Hall Making Progress Towards NBA

It's been a long journey for Tyler Hall and he inches closer and closer to playing in the NBA.

406 MT Sports is reporting that former standout and all-time leading scorer for the Montana State men's basketball team made the New York Knicks summer league roster. This means he has a real shot at making the regular-season roster for the New York Knicks.

Tyler Hall played for the Montana State Bobcats from 2016 through 2019 and was a stand-out player. From the first moment he stepped out on the court, he was a playmaker. Tyler Hall went undrafted in the 2019 NBA Draft but was picked fourth overall in the NBA's G-League by the Westchester Knicks.

If you don't know what the NBA Summer League is, essentially this is a short league that the NBA hosts in Las Vegas for teams to try out players and test their new draft picks. A lot of players have gone to the NBA Summer League and shown they deserve a shot at playing in the NBA and if Tyler Hall can impress the Knicks or other teams he could get picked up to play the regular season.

Last year, Montana State Bobcat player Keljin Blevins, was the first former Bobcat to ever play in a regular-season NBA game with the Portland Trailblazers.

We are wishing the best of luck to Tyler Hall and if the Knicks are smart, they will pick up Tyler to play the regular season. He's a playmaker and they need one badly.

For more details, check out 406 MT Sports.

LOOK: Here are the 10 US golf destinations with the most courses per capita Discover where you can find the best access in the country for your pick of courses, the unique terrain that lends itself to world-class golf, and what makes select clubs noteworthy.