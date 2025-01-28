Montana’s March Madness Prospects

After the Super Bowl, March Madness may be the most celebrated sporting event in the United States. With 68 teams included in the tournament, both Montana colleges are eyeing prospects of a tournament bid this year.

Grambling v Montana State Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images loading...

Montana State Men

After making it in last year, the Bobcats came into this year with high hopes of another appearance. Unfortunately for the Cats, 3 of their first 5 games were against perennial basketball schools Wisconsin, Wichita State, and Northwestern. While losses themselves don’t eliminate you from the tournament, the Cats have since gone 8-13 on the season, including 3-5 in conference and a 6-game losing streak.

Though the chances of making the tournament look grim currently, the Cats could still plausibly make it with a very strong finish to the year but would definitely need to win the Big Sky Conference Title.

Montana v Gonzaga The Grizzlies vs Gonzaga in 2022. Photo by Robert Johnson/Getty Images loading...

Montana Men

The Grizzlies last tournament appearance was before COVID in 2019, where they lost in the first round to Michigan. Going from 17-14 in 2023 to 24-12 last year, the Grizzlies are 13-8 at the time of writing.

2nd place behind Northern Colorado, the maroon and silver squad has one more game to try to gain the #1 spot in the Big Sky over the Bears. 6-2 in conference, the Grizzlies have a paw reaching out for the Madness of March.

NCAA Basketball Tournament - Montana v Wisconsin Monte, circa 2012. Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images loading...

Montana Women

Entering coach Brian Holsinger’s fourth year, the Lady Griz are coming off of their hottest season in recent memory where they reached their first postseason tournament for the first time since 2014-15.

Currently sitting 6th in the Big Sky with a 3-5 conference record, it looks like the Lady Griz will be climbing uphill both ways in their pursuit of a second-straight postseason tournament. With conference play in full swing, the Lady Griz don’t have much room for error if they want to get back to the Big Dance.

Montana State Women

The strongest team in Montana currently, the #1 team in the Big Sky is looking strong moving into February. Undefeated in conference games and boasting an 18-2 schedule, the Lady Cats might be pushing themselves toward a top-14 seed in March.

Schools from the Big Sky and other smaller conferences rarely get seeds above the 15-16 range, but if the Montana State Women can keep up the 11-game winning streak they're currently on (and win the Big Sky), they might have a claim to a higher seed for the big tournament.

