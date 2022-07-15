Billings Farmer’s Market Up Next, Vote for John ‘Witness’ in NBA2k, and Ice Cream Chats on Farmer Finishers

In this week's edition of Farmer Finishers, a couple of things.

Don't forget to vote for John aka Witness in the NBA2K all-star game! You can vote every day, kinda like the last presidential election, so keep voting.

Tomorrow is also the first farmer's market of the year downtown. It'll be good and fresh, the only way to have it. Just don't bring your dogs.

And with the hot temperatures now it's tough for guys like me to get ice cream all the way home from the store without it melting.

I love ice cream in fact I think my dad had a bowl just about every night for decades before he would go to bed. A few weeks ago I stopped at the Big Dipper ice cream shop downtown and they sure got the name of that place right. I just got a one-dip sugar cone and the scoop was huge, just the way America likes their portions.

There is such a difference in ice cream; nothing can compare to homemade though, it's the best. Costco's premium vanilla is good too but you get a lot when you buy it and it takes a while to eat it all. Candy Town also has some good stuff. Their sodas and malts are good. Hot fudge sundaes were always one of my favorites but I haven't found one yet that stands out above the rest. Maybe I'm not looking hard enough.

Anyway, it's going to be an ice cream weekend, so stay cool out there and we'll see ya Monday at 5 a.m.