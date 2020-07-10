Friday Fragments: Whew! What A Week! (Again)
Enter your number to get our free mobile app
- My extremely strenuous life chugged forward this week with 5 rounds of golf on 5 different golf courses. And my travels allowed me to get together with a couple of folks that I've been friends with since the 1970s.
- With no Pioneer League baseball for this season, when are the powers that be letting the taxpayers utilize that facility?
- In our computer here at the radio station, we have "Do You Hear What I Hear?" by 21 different artists.
- Some of the realtors in Houston, Texas will no longer use the word "Master" in their ads when describing big bedrooms and bathrooms.
- Kanye West is looking at a run for the presidency. Why not? He's just another rancher from Wyoming, right?
- We don't know the criteria yet for lifting a few more restrictions and getting us into phase 3.
- I get over 24 mpg at 85 mph in my car. Also, to the gentleman in the blue Subaru who cussed me out on Thursday: your mom is very disappointed in you.
- I have not and will not participate in the tearing down of statues. Mostly because I don't get why others are.
- I, for one, am kind of enjoying all of the Zoom concerts from the performers' homes. Rather than getting screamed over and beer spilled on me after either waiting in a long entrance line or having to walk a long way to get into the concert venue, I just google who I want to hear at any time. And, a lot of the songs are just acoustic. They are stripped down so you can actually hear the singer's unamplified, unprocessed voice. And, yes, I have googled others besides Sheryl Crow. Although hers were pretty good.
Have a great weekend.