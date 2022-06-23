Golf Legend Sir Nick Faldo Moving to Montana Full Time

Golf legend Sir Nick Faldo is hanging up the TV broadcast headset and relocating his family back to Montana full time.

Faldo shared the news via Twitter earlier this week. In his official Pinnacle Sports and Entertainment statement, Faldo said he, his wife Lindsay, and their three Weimaraners "have relocated to the wondrous, welcoming, and magnificent state of Montana." He added:

Nick Faldo: I want to spend more time with her (Lindsay), our dogs and assorted farm animals on our new, currently under construction farm, Faldo Farm. Once complete and the dust has settled, our wish and hope is that life on the Faldo Farm includes a future filled with visits from my children, grandchildren, Lindsay's family and all our friends. As for me, I hope to be often found out back on the East Gallatin River, with a rod, waiters, and the local trout.

Golf Digest is reporting that the six-time major champ will do his final broadcast in August.

Faldo, who will turn 65 next month, said he is stepping away as his contract is ending. According to Faldo, he informed CBS Sports chairman Sean McManus of his decision in January. Faldo became CBS’ lead golf analyst in October 2006, getting the "highly coveted seat" next to Jim Nantz.

Montana is not new to Sir Nick. Montana golfers are familiar with the Nick Faldo-designed Wilderness Club golf course in Northwest Montana.

Here's how Faldo describes the course:

Nick Faldo: I was struck by the vastness of the terrain here on all of my visits to the Wilderness Club and, now that the design is complete, you can really appreciate how our course perfectly complements this awe-inspiring landscape. The sandy site and gently rolling topography, coupled with the dense pine forest that the area borders makes for an interesting mix of woodland and links-style qualities that offers a truly diverse golfing experience.