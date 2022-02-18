Friday Fragments: Paul McCartney in WA, Billings Police Talk Car Thefts, and More

I haven't done a "Friday Fragments" in a while, so here ya go. Who doesn't want to jump into the mind of Mark?

Music stuff. Sheryl Crow and Loggins and Messina have announced concerts at the Hollywood Bowl in California. It's an iconic venue, but it's in California. So, I won't be going.

But hopefully, I will be going to Spokane to see Sir Paul McCartney as he kicks off his "Got Back" tour. 79 years old and still touring. Kinda cool.

I watched a video called "Behind The Music" about the Monkees. It was more interesting than I thought it would be.

For the fans who solely follow me for exquisite recipes, my rotisserie chicken and ground beef with sauteed garlic onion enchiladas were a success.

I also listened to a podcast from the Billings Police Department where they talked about the rash of stolen cars in the Billings area. They said that NONE of the stolen cars were "hot-wired". Apparently, when criminals see car keys or a vehicle that's running, they can't help themselves. They have to steal your car.

Hear it here:

All of my log-ins are "Kenny".

The singing telegram joke we had this week was awesome. As always, check out our podcast where you can hear our morning show anytime.

If you haven't seen the video that ESPN did on my partner's son, John, you should. It's very well done. And John's a great kid.

Paul's son on documentary for NBA 2k league draft Credit: NBA 2k via Youtube loading...

The video of the escalator parade at the Las Vegas Golden Knights hockey game was one of the best things I've seen lately. The cheerleaders and the band were riding it down while fans were entering going up.

The other video I saw was where some folks were playing slip and slide kickball with wading pools as bases -- pretty neat. Alcohol was a factor.

Get ready for the last of winter that's headed our way.

Have a great weekend.

See you Monday at 5.