Personalized Birthday From Your Favorite Celeb, How Much?

I got a personalized birthday card with Donny Osmond singing to me a couple of years ago. It was pretty funny, and kind of cool. I ran across a couple of ads this morning showing which celebrity will do your messages. No, Sheryl Crow doesn't do them.

Frankly, there are a lot of so-called celebs that I have no idea who they are or why they are famous. But the price of each message is tied to how well known these people are.

If you "Pity the fool" that you are sending a message to that comes from Mr. T, you'll pay $ 499.00.

Get an "I Told You So" from Randy Travis. (see what I did there?) They cost $ 200.00.

Some gal named Niki Crow will personalize your message for just twenty bucks. I had to look her up. She is big on social media and gives makeup and hair tips. Who knew?

Heck, even Kenny G is doing messages for folks. I don't personally know any of his groupies.

It might be worth $ 375.00 to have Gary Busey do a message for me.

The former president of Mexico, Vincente Fox, is available. as are Gary LeVox of Rascal Flatts and even former Billings Mustang player Aaron Boone, who now manages the New York Yankees, is available.

As I'm typing away, I'm wondering if they will just read anything you send them. It would be kind of funny to get a celebrity message for a friend and then have the celeb bad mouth them.

Anyway, you can check out cameo.com to see if your favorite famous person is available.