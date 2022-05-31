Getting Our Priorities Straight to Mitigate Criminal Disaster in Montana

Always good to be back home. In fact, one of my favorite songs from John Denver is "Back Home Again".

Jake is now married and starts his new life as a married man and surgeon, I'm so proud. The only problem with getting together with your kids is having to say goodbye all over again.

That's why routine is so important and I can fall back into mine now. But it seems whenever we are gone all hell breaks out. The recent crime wave in Billings seems to have reached a new high. It seems every day now we have a major incident that garners attention.

The big national one of course was the tragic shooting in Texas. If you have a chance I think you would like the conversation we had this morning about the root of the problems and possible solutions to something that you will no doubt hear about for the next few months. Listen to the podcast and tell me what you think.

The big question for us here in Montana is what are WE going to do about it? Currently, our policy is to wake up, keep your fingers crossed, and hope today is not your day. Just hope and pray and maybe you'll be retired by the time the issue comes to our own towns.

There are a few minimal things in place to help, but we are as vulnerable as anyone else until we up our game. These targets are chosen for a reason and we MUST make them secure as possible. We can, but many won't. People have to rise up and demand it. Period. No more excuses about money or manpower.

Officials have irresponsibly spent the money they do have, it's time to prioritize. How far would that $5.1 million in administrative bonuses go for security measures for your children? It's time.

See ya tomorrow at 5 a.m.

