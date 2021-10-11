Half Foot of Snow Possible in Billings, Winter Temps Arrive

Colder temperatures and some significant snow accumulation is expected this week through many parts of Montana, with some areas of the state predicted to have more than 18 inches of powder by midweek.

A Winter Storm Watch is already in effect for Yellowstone County from 6 pm MDT on Monday (10/11) through Wednesday (10/13) at 6 pm MDT. According to the National Weather Service, the snow will start in the mountains tonight (Sunday 10/10), and bring flurries to Billings by Monday evening.

The winter storm watch area also includes Northern Carbon, Southeastern Carbon, and Northern Stillwater county. According to National Weather Service predictions, heavy wet snow is possible with accumulations from 5 to 10 inches by Wednesday night.

How much snow will I get by Wednesday?

Current predictions from the N.W.S. show Billings getting between 4 and 6 inches of accumulation with this storm, and in Red Lodge there could be up to 18 inches of snow.

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media

Here are some other current snowfall total predictions from around the region:

Roundup, Montana: 3 to 4 inches

Big Timber, Montana: 6 to 8 inches

Livingston, Montana: 6 to 8 inches

Hardin, Montana: 4 to 6 inches

Sheridan, Wyoming: 8 to 12 inches

Snowfall will be heavier on the grass and less on roadways, according to the N.W.S.

The National Weather Service, these are some other impacts from this winter weather storm:

Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. The weight of snow on tree limbs may down power lines and could cause sporadic power outages. Travel could be very difficult, especially at night.

Much colder temperatures will hang around Billings through Thursday (11/14), with high temperatures expected to be in the upper 30's to lower 40's and low temperatures dipping below freezing.

A Winter Storm Warning is already in effect for Beaverhead, Gallatin, and Madison Counties through Tuesday (10/12) where between 6 and 18 inches of accumulation is possible in the mountains.

If you're planning on traveling through Red Lodge, Livingston or Sheridan before Wednesday, the National Weather Service suggests you "consider altering travel plans."

You can see LIVE updated road conditions and cameras in Montana by clicking HERE.

If you need the Wyoming road conditions, CLICK HERE.

