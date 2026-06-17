Our featured Wet Nose Wednesday pet this week might have one of the biggest dog smiles we've ever seen. "Spoonhead" is a fun-loving goofball who is more than ready for a stable, caring, forever home. He's been at Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter for nearly two weeks.

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Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

Spoonhead is a one-year-old Heeler mix.

He very well could be a purebred Red Heeler, but because he arrived at the shelter as a stray, there's no way to know for sure without a DNA test. Spoonhead certainly has the classic Heeler look, and he's the appropriate size, with a medium build and a weight of around 50 pounds.

Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

A busy dog who needs a job.

Thank you, Advanced Employment, for supporting animal adoption in the Billings area. They are your employment experts, and if you need workers fast, give them a call.

Speaking of jobs, Spoonhead would thrive if he had a "job" to do, too. It's in his blood, and this pup absolutely loves to play. He immediately found an old, half-flat basketball tucked under a chair in our studio today, and he couldn't put it down.

If you have an active household or live on a farm or ranch, Spoonhead is your perfect new buddy. He gets along well with other dogs and loves older kids, but he may tend to chase cats.

Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

How about some mini cows?

To the best of my knowledge, there has never been a mini cow up for adoption at Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter, but that doesn't mean you can't get up close and personal with the adorable mini-bovines.

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Join the YVAS crew at 8802 Barton Place in Shepherd on June 27 from 11 AM to 4 PM for a "Sip & Pet" event. Enjoy cocktails and N/A beverages and socialize with mini cows, goats, and more.

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