Tickets and Camping Passes for Headwaters Country Jam On-Sale Now

Tickets are now on-sale for Montana's largest music and camping festival, Headwaters Country Jam. And this year's party under the bridge in Three Forks is going to be one of the best ever.

Opening night June 18 features Midland. Saturday night June 19 has Clay Walker. And Dustin Lynch wraps up 3 days of live music under the Big Sky on Sunday, June 20. You can be there for all of it with general admission tickets, VIP passes, and camping sites available.

3-DAY GA TICKETS -- $125 each

3-DAY VIP TICKETS -- $285 each

STANDARD CAMPSITES -- $125 each

To purchase tickets or a campsite for Headwaters Country Jam, CLICK HERE.

WIN TICKETS for Headwaters Country Jam! Make sure you've got the Cat Country 102.9 downloaded to your phone so you don't miss out on secret ticket giveaways.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

To find out more about other events and concerts coming to our area, CLICK HERE.