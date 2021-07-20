Road Trip from Billings for Montana’s Biggest Country Fest

The wait is almost over. We're about to party under the bridge in Three Forks, Montana at Headwaters Country Jam, and you can win three-day passes for country music and camping.

Headwaters Country Jam 2021 is less than a month away, August 19, 20, 21 in Three Forks, so it's time to grab your cowboy hats, and dust off those boots. Here's the lineup of performers:

Dustin Lynch

Midland

Clay Walker

Craig Morgan

Jameson Rodgers

Mitchell Tenpenny

Blanco Brown

Headwaters is a three-day country music festival featuring 20+ bands on two stages, surrounded by Montana’s awe-inspiring landscape.

CLICK HERE to see the entire lineup of performers at Headwaters Country Jam.

Here are 3 easy ways you can WIN 3-Day passes for Headwaters Country Jam:

LISTEN to the Breakfast Flakes on Game Day Thursday's. Wake up with Mark and Paul beginning at 5am to find out what you have to do for a chance to win tickets.

to the Breakfast Flakes on Game Day Thursday's. Wake up with Mark and Paul beginning at 5am to find out what you have to do for a chance to win tickets. DOWNLOAD our Cat Country 102.9 APP, because we've got secret ticket giveaways, and the only way to know when to call and win is to have our FREE Cat Country app.

our Cat Country 102.9 APP, because we've got secret ticket giveaways, and the only way to know when to call and win is to have our FREE Cat Country app. ENTER to win two (2) 3-day General Admission tickets for Headwaters Country Jam 2021. We'll select a winner on Monday, August 9 at 12noon and contact them by phone / email.

To purchase festival passes to Headwaters Country Jam 2021, CLICK HERE.

Get more information about Montana's Biggest Country Music Festival HERE.

