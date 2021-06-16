Here’s a Dream Car Dealership to Move in on King Ave in Billings

I was driving down King Avenue yesterday and stopped into the old Nissan dealership and snapped a couple of quick pictures. I've been thinking about what an ideal car dealership would look like.

This is some prime real estate sitting there not making anybody any money. So I'm sure they would give us a deal on the rent, right?

I've got an advertising advantage because of my job and my ties to Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars in Canada. We are going to shake things up in the car selling business.

All cars will have the actual price. If you like it, buy it. If you don't, then someone else will. Most dealerships won't give you Kelly Blue Book value for your trade, but MWM will.

Free oil changes for life. And during those oil changes, although there will be a waiting room complete with video games, an air hockey table, and a couple of those "pop a shot" basketball games, we will buy you lunch at any of the many restaurants in the area. I'm talking Fuddruckers, Outback, Olive Garden, Red Lobster, Taco Bell, Burger King, Qdoba, or The Rendezvous. (And if you haven't had a burger at the Rendezvous, you should).

But since I don't have the money to do any of this, it's just something to dream about.

If another car dealer doesn't move in there, without rebuilding, I don't know what other kinds of businesses would be able to open in the building that is there currently. All I know for sure is that the ad for it in the real estate magazine will have to say something like, "Incredible Lighting."