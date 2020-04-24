Here’s What We Learned This Week About Coronavirus [Opinion]

What a week. We learned that the corona virus becomes active after 11:30 at night so it must sleep in in the mornings. The virus must not threaten state workers, working out at a gym is bad for your health, the Olive Garden has enough room in it to hold everyone in Montana that currently have the virus (136 as of this writing) and taking the temperature of every student every day at our schools will not put a strain on their staff for safety but the metal detectors we offered will. I think I'm starting to get it all now. Have a GREAT weekend and we'll see ya Monday at 5.