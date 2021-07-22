Hey Jon Tester, Big Sandy or Big City? (Opinion)

There are a couple of senate confirmation votes that are coming up that will have a huge impact on Montana. How do you think Jon Tester, Democrat, will vote?

The Schumer minion will have to make the decision, Montanans or political allies. The first will be that of Tracey Stone-Manning to head the BLM. That agency is in charge of 245 million acres of public land, mostly in Montana and Wyoming. Senator Loomis of Wyoming, born on a cattle ranch, blasted her on her involvement in a tree spiking incident in Idaho as an environmental activist. She will be making decisions that will have a lasting impact on our ranching and natural resource industries for years to come.

The other will be David Chipman to run the ATF, who is a huge anti-gun supporter. He refused at his hearing to describe what would fall under the category of an assault weapon. The New York Post reported that during a recent interview he said,

What I would suggest​: If they did go out and buy a gun, I would secure that gun, locked and unloaded, and hide it behind the cans of tuna and beef jerky that you’ve stor​e​d in the cabinet, and only bring that out if the zombies start to appear​. --David Chipman, quoted in the New York Post

Hey Jon, do these two nominations reflect the principles and values of the people you are sworn to represent? Or do they represent the progressives' attempt to control and dictate? You owe it to the people of Montana to vote against these nominations and provide the voice that Senator Loomis is doing for the great people of Wyoming.