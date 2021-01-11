The National Weather Service is warning residents of south central and southeast Montana to "secure loose outdoor items!" beginning tomorrow night (1/12), with gusts up to 85 miles per hour possible in our area.

According to the N.W.S. forecast, "very strong winds" will begin Tuesday afternoon in the Livingston area, where 60-85mph wind gusts are expected. Yellowstone County will see the strongest winds Wednesday afternoon (1/13) through Thursday evening (1/14), when gusts are expected to be between 50 and 70 mph.

A High Wind Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for central, south central, and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming are included in the watch area, where the "strongest winds are expected to occur Wednesday afternoon into Thursday," according to the N.W.S.

Additional impacts of the High Winds from the National Weather Service:

Strong crosswinds could make travel difficult along Interstate 90 and 94, and US highways 12, 87 and 212. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds.

Through Livingston, the National Weather Service predicts at least a 50 percent chance of 70+mph gusts from midnight through noon on Wednesday (1/13).

High temperatures are expected to be near 60 on Wednesday in Yellowstone County, then there's a slight chance of snow on Wednesday night as temperatures fall to the lower 30's with a 30 percent chance of precipitation, according to the National Weather Service.

CLICK HERE for LIVE Road Conditions in Montana.

CLICK HERE for LIVE Road Conditions in Wyoming.