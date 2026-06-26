When it comes to Independence Day celebrations, there are several great options in southcentral Montana. Red Lodge is popular for its Home of Champions Rodeo, Roundup's RIDE event is a ton of fun, and in Billings, Celebrate Freedom at Castle Rock Park is having a milestone 25th anniversary.

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But few places in Montana do it better than Laurel.

With a population of around 7,000, the community rolls out the red carpet on the 4th, welcoming thousands of visitors. Plenty of former Laurel residents even plan family reunions around the holiday, making the trip back home to celebrate with friends and family.

As a Laurel resident myself, it's one of my favorite days of the year. Our house will once again be full of family, and we're planning to hit just about every event the town has to offer.

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The party starts on July 3

The celebration gets rolling the night before with Laurel's annual 4th of July Street Dance, hosted by The Palace Bar and Lanes.

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The Repeat Offenders are returning to headline the evening. The gates open at 5 PM, and the opening act this year is an excellent '90s rock band called Rhino Skin. It's an 18+ event with a cover charge at the gate, and if you've never experienced it before, expect a packed crowd and a great time.

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Here's What's Happening on the Fourth

Something is happening from sunrise until well after dark.

Chief Joseph Run – Early risers can tackle the 8-mile race beginning at 6:30 AM from Thompson Park, with 2-mile and 4-mile races starting at 7 AM

– Early risers can tackle the 8-mile race beginning at 6:30 AM from Thompson Park, with 2-mile and 4-mile races starting at 7 AM Pancake Breakfast – The Laurel Volunteer Fire Department serves breakfast from 6:30 to 10:30 AM at Fireman's Park.

– The Laurel Volunteer Fire Department serves breakfast from 6:30 to 10:30 AM at Fireman's Park. Grand Parade – One of Montana's biggest parades begins at 11 AM. Bring a lawn chair and arrive early if you want a good seat.

– One of Montana's biggest parades begins at 11 AM. Bring a lawn chair and arrive early if you want a good seat. Food & Craft Fair – Browse vendors, food booths, and handmade goods throughout the day.

– Browse vendors, food booths, and handmade goods throughout the day. Thompson Park Activities – Food trucks, games, and family activities keep the park buzzing all afternoon. Many folks pack a cooler and picnic throughout the afternoon.

– Food trucks, games, and family activities keep the park buzzing all afternoon. Many folks pack a cooler and picnic throughout the afternoon. Fireworks at Dark – Laurel is home to what many consider Montana's biggest and best fireworks display, put on by the Laurel Volunteer Fire Department. NOTE: There are a few changes regarding the layout of the public areas this year at Thompson Park (see post below).

Planning to Bring Your Own Fireworks?

One thing that makes Laurel different from many Montana communities is that consumer fireworks are legal within city limits during designated hours. Fireworks may be discharged:

July 3: 8 AM to 11:59 PM

8 AM to 11:59 PM July 4: 8 AM until 12:30 AM on July 5

If you're planning to light a few of your own, please note:

Fireworks cannot be lit in public parks.

Fireworks cannot be lit on public property, including streets or parking lots.

You must keep an open water source (bucket, hose, or fire extinguisher) nearby at all times.

Whether you're a longtime Laurel resident, coming home for the holiday, or just looking for one of the best Independence Day celebrations in Montana, Laurel always puts on a fantastic show.

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