I Love A Parade

Tomorrow morning I'm going to drink a lot of coffee and then when our daughter gets up, we're going to watch the Macy's Parade. I always loved it when I was little. And this is a tradition I'm passing on.

I also need to teach her to to eat the cranberry sauce right out of the can while watching the parade, just like I used to.

And teach her where the good spots are to hide candy in her bedroom.

She's already good at jumping out and scaring her mother half to death.

I am teaching her well.