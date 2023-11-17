Farmer Finishers: No More Shootings And It’s Flakesgiving Week

Mostly all good news this week in Farmer Finishers.

No one has been shot since Saturday, so we are on a winning streak, let's keep it going.

It's also a really big week for us.

After the Flakes trip party Saturday we started Flakesgiving week. We need to raise 60,000 dollars for the meals this week because, as you know, the price of everything has gone up. We are off to a great start, thanks to all of you and your local businesses.

I told Mark this morning that I think one of the reasons that local businesses are so generous this year is that we are the only media outlet in town that fights for you. That 143 million dollar rec bond would have stuck it to them again. They stick everything that people want to the owners of homes and businesses. On top of that the new assessments on your homes and businesses were a double hit.

Thank you for re-investing your money into the community the way that you choose to do it and not by force. Who knows, maybe someday an event like this won't be necessary. We hear all the stories all the time about people who were on the receiving end and now they are paying it forward.

We now have people who are the third generation of volunteers helping us assemble boxes and deliver meals. It's you folks out there that really make this all possible and we are so fortunate to live where we live.

See you all today and tomorrow and thank you.

You all make retirement harder each year...