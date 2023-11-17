Friday Fragments: Flakesgiving, Flakesgiving, Flakesgiving.

Thank you for a great week.

Flakesgiving is here again and we've had a great week of folks calling in donations. Now the work begins. We start by first unloading all the food and setting it in the order in which we will fill the baskets. So, when the volunteers come through with their empty banana boxes we load the turkeys in first, then potatoes as you move along the line. Then we finish up with the stuffing, mac & cheese, smaller canned goods, and gravy mix. Then, the complete meals go back into the trailers for the night. Tomorrow we will start handing out meals.

Our driver's meeting is on Saturday morning at 10:15. No sign-up up necessary. The rest of the meals start being handed out at 12 noon, sharp. No sign-up up necessary. If you need a meal, come get one.

Since Paul & I are the entire board of directors for Flakesgiving, we can answer any questions anyone might have. The entire board will be attending the entire event. So, we're not hard to find if you need a question answered.

Once the giveaway starts at noon, it goes fast and each year we have people who come get a meal who aren't strong enough to carry the box to their cars. We've got that covered, too. We will have Boy Scouts, wrestlers, baseball players, and others standing by both Paul and I who will help carry meals to vehicles.

Thanks for your donations and thanks to the man upstairs for the great weather. Hope to see you either Friday or Saturday.