Billings, Want Answers? Listen To The Show. That’s Why We Are Here.

It's on the radio.

Whether you've read any of our articles or not. Whether you even know which one of us on this show farms and which one golfs, you can always find out by listening. Listen to the radio. (That's a GREAT Don Williams song, by the way.)

How do I...?

How do we get the codes for the Morgan Wallen flyaway in Las Vegas? Listen to the radio.

How do I get in on that $500.00 gift card giveaway? Listen to the radio.

How do I get a "turkey box" delivered? Listen to the radio.

How do I pick up a Flakesgiving meal? Listen to the radio.

Are you seeing the pattern here?

We have some people every year who either didn't get a meal or didn't know what they needed to do to get one. If you listen to the radio, you'll always get your questions answered. If you don't listen, we can't help you.

Haters gonna hate.

We get attacked by "keyboard warriors" all the time about various political stances that we take from time to time. First off, why do you read articles from guys you don't like? And secondly, feel free to call us and debate. Our number is 406-248-5665. We are here every weekday from 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. The best time to reach us is before 5:30. Once the show gets rolling, we don't answer the phone and put people on the air live.

"Haters", please continue to hate us. It makes for some great radio. And remember, you're always welcome to come in and be on with us and set us straight on things.

Listen to the radio.

