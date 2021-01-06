I’m Reminded of Thomas Paine’s Words

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

I know what a lot of you are feeling out there today and I must admit I am feeling the same way. We can never give up the fight to preserve our AMERICAN way of life no matter what the extremists try to do. If you have a chance, I think you would enjoy the podcast of this morning's discussion on what now may change with democratic control. We all have to become patriots and never give up hope.

When Washington crossed the Delaware on Christmas day it was America's last chance for freedom. Troop morale was low, 2000 men with frozen feet and malnourished was the last hope. Many had been captured or deserted before the crossing. The weather was terrible and odds were they would all perish. Then a man by the name of Thomas Paine came along and wrote these inspiring words that Washington read to his remaining patriots."These are times that try men's souls. The summer soldier and the sunshine patriot will, in crisis, shrink from the service of his country; but he that stands it now, deserves the love and thanks of man and woman."

"Tyranny, like hell, is not easily conquered, yet we have this consolation with us, that the harder the conflict, the more glorious the triumph."

Well, you should all know the rest is history. Folks, this will be the biggest fight we've ever had trying to preserve what we all love. Can some things be better? Absolutely. But don't give up. Somehow freedom and our republic will endure. God Bless America.