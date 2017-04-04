Jason Aldean is still reveling in his Entertainer of the Year win at the 2017 ACM Awards. In fact, fresh off his second-consecutive win in the category, Aldean was speechless and even a little emotional!

"Man, I tell you what, I'm just blown away," Aldean told CBS immediately following the 52nd annual ACMs on Sunday night (April 2). "To win it once, I was extremely happy and very honored, and to win it back-to-back years ... I'm at a loss for words. I'm just extremely happy and just proud of my whole crew ... It's a group award -- there's a lot of people back there I was just celebrating with, so it's just really cool."

Along with his own crew, Aldean also spent the evening celebrating with fellow country artists such as Tim McGraw, who congratulated the "Any Ol' Barstool" singer right after his big win. Aldean reveals that when he realized that McGraw had never won the ACM's biggest award, the fact that he himself has now won it twice became even more humbling.

"I was just backstage talking to Tim McGraw." Aldean told Entertainment Tonight post-show. "He came up and congratulated me, and he goes, 'You know what, man? Congrats. I never won this award.' I was like, 'You gotta be kidding me! You never won Entertainer of the Year at the ACMs?' He goes, 'Nope, I never did.'"

Aldean's 2017 Entertainer of the Year win is even more significant for him because it recognizes all the hard work and dedication that goes into the singer's live shows and tours, both on his part and on the part of his entire team.

"My live shows, and doing what we do on the road for the fans, that, to me, is what I built my career on," he says. "You can win things, you can win awards here and there, but, to me, Entertainer of the Year is an award that's based on touring and the fans. To me, that's what it's all about."

Aldean will headline the 2017 Taste of Country Music Festival and Country Jam 2017, both scheduled to take place in June.

