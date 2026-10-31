The turnout for the 25th Annual Pet-O-Ween at Shipton’s Big R West was fantastic, with pets of all kinds showing up in their Halloween best alongside the people who love them.

Shipton’s Big R West Pet-O-Ween Brings Back Familiar Faces

It was so nice to see some familiar faces, folks who make this part of their fall every year, and some new faces, too. My family looks forward to this event year after year, and it’s really special to do it with Shipton’s and our community for 25 years running. The indoor pet show and costume contest is always a blast, and the adults and Shipton’s employees who dress up make it even more fun.

Dogs, Cats, and Other Pets in Costume at Shipton’s Big R West

This year’s lineup was as varied as it gets. Dogs and cats were joined by rabbits, a guinea pig, a goat, and a pig, and each one got plenty of “aww” and “look at that” from the crowd. Some costumes were spooky, some were silly, and everyone who walked through the door showed off a lot of creativity.

Hot Dogs, Barq’s Root Beer and Pet Treats

We also took care of the humans. Hot dogs and Barq’s root beer were served up, and plenty of pet treats were handed out.

Pet Owners Love an Event for Their Furry Family Members

What I enjoyed most was hearing people talk about it. Over and over, folks mentioned how much fun this is and how much they appreciate having an event like this for their furry family members. That’s exactly what Pet-O-Ween is about.

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Every Dressed-Up Pet Is a Winner

All of the dressed-up pets were winners in our book. They were such good sports about the photos and costume adjustments, and plenty of tails were still wagging at the end.

Take a look through our gallery from the 25th Annual Pet-O-Ween at Shipton’s Big R West. You might spot yourself and your pet, or someone you know.

Photos From the 25th Annual Pet-O-Ween at Shipton’s Big R West Browse photos from the 25th Annual Pet-O-Ween at Shipton’s Big R West, where pets of all kinds and their owners dressed up for the indoor costume contest. Look through the gallery to find yourself, your pet, or someone you know.