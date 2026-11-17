One of my favorite things in Las Vegas is the food. Don't get me wrong... I love playing blackjack all night, and the concerts and shows are certainly a big plus, but Vegas has some of the finest food options in the United States.

For decades, millions of visitors enjoyed a classic Las Vegas staple: the buffet. Fans couldn't get enough of these all-you-can-eat, stuff-your-face extravaganzas, typically for a reasonable price.

Eventually, a few Las Vegas buffets became more upscale, with prices reflecting the bump in quality and food selection. It wasn't unheard of to drop around $100 per person at a nice buffet on a busy weekend.

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Post-COVID, only a handful of buffets remain on the Strip.

Vegas has become quite a bit more expensive in recent years. The days of $9.99 buffets are long gone. Casino corporations have done a great job of squeezing every penny out of visitors, and cutting their loss-leader buffets has become common.

MGM Grand closed its buffet earlier this spring, another sign of the times. Buffets that remain on the Strip include:

Bacchanal Buffet at Caesars Palace at Caesars Palace

Wicked Spoon at The Cosmopolitan at The Cosmopolitan

Circus Buffet at Circus Circus at Circus Circus

There are four other off-Strip casino buffets as well.

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Win $2,000 and become a Las Vegas Buffet Tester

Now through Thanksgiving Day, Action Network is accepting applications for someone to come to Las Vegas, try some buffets, and share their experiences/reviews on social media.

Their criteria are pretty basic:

Be legal U.S. residents aged 21 or older.

Explain why they deserve to be Action Network’s official Las Vegas Buffet Tester.

Provide their name, date of birth, email address, and Instagram handle.

Agree to the competition’s official Terms and Conditions.

Nikolay Tsuguliev Nikolay Tsuguliev

You can apply HERE. The winner will receive $2,000. Airfare, hotel, and paying for the buffets are the responsibility of the winner, so the prize is essentially a free weekend in Vegas if you book a budget flight and don't stay in the fanciest hotel room.

The winner must be able to complete their responsibilities by December 20th, 2026.

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