Jimmy Fallon Stages Another Lip-Sync Battle and Loses (Again)

Two months after Paul Rudd crushed Jimmy Fallon in a lip-sync battle on 'The Tonight Show,' the host was at it again last night. And this time he was handed his ass by Emma Stone, who easily beat Fallon in the showdown. Watch the video above.

Well, maybe not that easily. Fallon had better songs to work with, at least as far as these things go: Iggy Azalea's 'Fancy' and Styx's 'Mr. Roboto.' And he played up their camp appeal with waving hands and nonstop body flexing.

But Stone's first attack with Blues Traveler's 'Hook' pretty much wounded Fallon from the start. Check out the look on his face as 'The Help' and 'The Amazing Spider-Man' actress rides the wave of rapid-fire rhymes in the 1994 song.

When she returned and conquered DJ Khaled's 'All I Do Is Win,' nailing Ludacris' part, it was just icing on the victory cake for her. When will Fallon learn?

At least he's at the top of his game when he's singing doo-wop with Billy Joel and an iPad.