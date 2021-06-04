Named an "artist to watch" by Rolling Stone and Billboard magazine, and awarded Top New Artist of 2018 by Billboard, country artist Jordan Davis will be perform all his chart-topping songs in Billings at the Red Oxx Events Lawn.

Presented by Pub Station, the Jordan Davis concert at Red Oxx is scheduled for Friday, July 9 at 6:30pm, with doors opening at 5:30pm. Tickets are on-sale now for $38 general admission, and can be purchased by clicking HERE.

Cat Country 102.9 has multiple ways you can win your way into the Red Oxx Events Lawn for Jordan Davis. Here's what you need to do to win:

LISTEN to the Breakfast Flakes on Game Day Thursday to find out what you'll need to do to win. Wake up with Mark and Paul from 5am to 10am and win your Jordan Davis tickets.

DOWNLOAD the Cat Country 102.9 APP from Google Play or your App Store. We'll be doing secret Jordan Davis ticket giveaways, and the only way to know when to call and win is to have our free app on your mobile device.

ENTER TO WIN tickets for Jordan Davis at the Red Oxx Events Lawn, and we'll select a winner on July 2 at 12noon MDT, and contact the winners by phone and / or email.

