With less than a month until the concert was supposed to take place, another show planned for Billings has been canceled.

The Pub Station announced today that the Jordan Davis concert, planned for July 3 at the Red Oxx Events Lawn in Billings, has been canceled due to "continued COVID-19 restrictions."

Fans who purchased tickets online for the Jordan Davis concert at the Red Oxx Events Lawn will automatically have their refunds processed. Other refunds will be available at the point of purchase, according to the press release. The Pub Station reminds customers who purchased tickets online, refunds may take up to 20 business days due to the high volume of business at Etix.

Another concert planned for the Red Oxx Events Lawn on July 7 featuring Blackhawk was canceled several weeks ago.

While some concerts, festivals, and fairs planned for Summer 2020 have already been canceled, there are many other events that are still happening in the next couple months:

The ND Country Fest is set for July 9, 10, and 11 in New Salem, ND. The lineup features Chris Janson, Dustin Lynch, John Michael Montgomery, Diamond Rio, and more. CLICK HERE to get ticket and camping info for the ND Country Fest.

The Nitro National Pro Hill Climb is "a full go" in Columbus, MT on June 26, 27, and 28. Camping is available all weekend, with a fireworks display that will "light up the sky brighter than the 4th of July." CLICK HERE for more into about the pro hill climb.

Aaron Tippin has rescheduled his Billings concert for June 30 at the Shrine Auditorium. The show is at 7:30 p.m., with info about tickets available by clicking HERE.

The Magic City 4x4 Tough Truck Races will bring the action to Big Sky Speedway on Saturday, June 27. Tickets are $12, with kids 15 and under admitted free. CLICK HERE to find out more.

