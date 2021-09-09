Josh Allen Has the Top Selling NFL Jersey Entering 2021 Season

The former Wyoming Cowboys quarterback phenomenon has accomplished another feat! Except his fans did it for him. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has the top selling NFL jersey in the league as we enter the 2021 season.

The sports apparel company, Fanatics, released their list of the top selling NFL jerseys since August 1st, when teams began their season camps. Since then, Josh Allen's Buffalo Bills jersey ranks at the top of the list.

This isn't much of a surprise that Allen's jersey is selling like hotcakes. His meteoric rise to being one of the elite quarterbacks in the league saw him finish in the top three in the NFL MVP race last year, only behind Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and the Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who won the award. But there's been a changing of the guard...in terms of jersey sales at least.

As you notice in the top selling jerseys listed above, Allen finished ahead of not just Mahomes, but also 7-time Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. When you finish ahead of the proverbial 'GOAT', that's saying something.

Probably more surprising is the fact that rookie Mac Jones, who will be the starting quarterback for the New England Patriots finished second on the list. Then again, there's always some highly touted rookies that make it into the mix on this list. Justin Fields who is also a rookie, and will most likely be the starting quarterback for the Chicago Bears sooner than later finished in the fourth spot in that top five.

Maybe the big surprise in that rookie quarterback and top draft pick this year, Trevor Lawrence of the Jacksonville Jaguars didn't make the top five. This could be due to fan base recognition, given that Jacksonville isn't known for having such a predominantly wide fan base. Compare that to someone like Josh Allen, who not only has captured the hearts of the long-time underdog Buffalo Bills fans, but also has a loyal following from fans in Wyoming, since he's converted much of the state to Bills fans since being drafted by Buffalo in 2018.

Either way, we knew really quick that the pride of Wyoming football had arrived as one of the premiere talents in the NFL. Just three seasons in, Josh Allen has the top selling NFL jersey now that Bills fans and all NFL fans have seen what Wyoming fans have always know about him. The guy's an absolute stud!

