Journey to THE Song That Describes Your Beloved Relationships Perfectly

Thomas Rhett has a song out called "What's Your Country Song?".

I played a lot of weddings 35 years ago. And most of those gigs were wedding receptions. I always had to ask the wedding couple what "their" song was so that I could make sure to have a copy for their first dance.

Anne Murray's "Could I Have This Dance", was the most requested wedding dance song until George Strait put out "I Cross My Heart".

And I've got a lot of songs that remind me of people. Lynyrd Skynyrd's "Free Bird" will always remind me of my little sister. She was also briefly in radio, but generally at rock stations. And even though she couldn't sing, she still did. And I'll always remember her belting the song out with her headphones on, not knowing that I had walked up behind her.

Shortly before my dad died, he and I had a conversation about how we both thought that "Cat's In The Cradle" by Harry Chapin fit our relationship perfectly.

Dave Wilson Mark Wilson radio Credit: Mark Wilson, Townsquare Media loading...

And when he gets to the part of the song where he says "He's grown up just like me. My boy is just like me", it still brings a tear to my eye. Just like it did for him.

"Roll Me Away' by Bob Seger will always be Smilin' Johns's song. And unfortunately "Afternoon Delight" by The Starland Vocal Band will always be my buddy Whiteys song. Unfortunately, I hear it sung in his voice.

So, what's your song?