We don't want to waste too many words on this. Because really, all you need to do is watch the above clip.

Keyboard Cat's triumphant return playing the Vox Continental on '96 Tears,' the 1966 No. 1 hit by garage-rock one-hit wonders ? and the Mysterians. That's all you need to know.

It's a great song. And it's even better now. Enjoy.